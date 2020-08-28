Morgan Stanley Has $36.09 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,456 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.68% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $36,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $12,120,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $298,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $643,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of JKE stock opened at $276.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.40. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $158.00 and a 52 week high of $277.48.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.