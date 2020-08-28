Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 233.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 851,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596,255 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Crispr Therapeutics were worth $36,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 23.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,766,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,739,000 after buying an additional 716,988 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 708,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 553,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,458,000 after purchasing an additional 178,115 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 94,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 442,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $72.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $89.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 194.39 and a beta of 2.35. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $105.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.20.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 653,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,823,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tony W. Ho sold 7,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $537,136.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,327.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,521 shares of company stock valued at $15,723,015. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

