RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS) shares rose 13.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 122,431 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 44,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 million and a PE ratio of -6.11.

About RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS)

RESAAS Services Inc develops cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry in Canada. It offers professional social networking platform and a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including an enterprise social network, a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, and advertising engine.

