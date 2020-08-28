Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Trading Up 70.4%

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX)’s stock price was up 70.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 499,374 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 636% from the average daily volume of 67,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and a P/E ratio of -8.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05.

About Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX)

Canstar Resources Inc, a junior resource company, focuses primarily on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Buchans-Mary March project that consists of various contiguous properties totaling approximately 44,000 hectares of land located in Buchans Mine, central Newfoundland.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Canstar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canstar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.