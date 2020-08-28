Dig Howitt Sells 21,734 Shares of Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Stock

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) insider Dig Howitt sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$206.20 ($147.29), for a total value of A$4,481,550.80 ($3,201,107.71).

Dig Howitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 21st, Dig Howitt 21,734 shares of Cochlear stock.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Dig Howitt 1,808 shares of Cochlear stock.

Cochlear Limited has a 12-month low of A$154.60 ($110.43) and a 12-month high of A$254.40 ($181.71). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$190.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$205.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.41.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7 and Kanso sound processors; Carina middle-ear implants and accessories; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha 5 sound processor, Baha 5 power, Baha 5 superpower, other sound processors, and wireless accessories.

