Dig Howitt Sells 21,734 Shares of Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Stock

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) insider Dig Howitt sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$206.20 ($147.29), for a total value of A$4,481,550.80 ($3,201,107.71).

Dig Howitt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 21st, Dig Howitt 21,734 shares of Cochlear stock.
  • On Wednesday, August 19th, Dig Howitt 1,808 shares of Cochlear stock.

Cochlear Limited has a 12-month low of A$154.60 ($110.43) and a 12-month high of A$254.40 ($181.71). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$190.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$205.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.41.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7 and Kanso sound processors; Carina middle-ear implants and accessories; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha 5 sound processor, Baha 5 power, Baha 5 superpower, other sound processors, and wireless accessories.

