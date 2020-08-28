Spire (NYSE:SR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $57.12

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.12 and last traded at $57.14, with a volume of 2941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.98.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SR. Cfra decreased their target price on Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spire from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Spire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.13.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Spire had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.6225 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Spire by 42.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 16,461 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spire in the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Spire by 14.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Spire by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 160.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile (NYSE:SR)

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc.
Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc.
Morgan Stanley Has $36.09 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF
Morgan Stanley Has $36.09 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF
Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Crispr Therapeutics AG
Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Crispr Therapeutics AG
RESAAS Services Stock Price Up 13.6%
RESAAS Services Stock Price Up 13.6%
Canstar Resources Trading Up 70.4%
Canstar Resources Trading Up 70.4%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report