Spire (NYSE:SR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $57.12

Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.12 and last traded at $57.14, with a volume of 2941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.98.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SR. Cfra decreased their target price on Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spire from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Spire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.13.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Spire had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.6225 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Spire by 42.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 16,461 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spire in the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Spire by 14.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Spire by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 160.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

