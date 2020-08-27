Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on BOX (NYSE:BOX)

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 22,965 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,362% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,571 call options.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $313,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,218,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,087.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Mannie sold 16,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $330,010.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 190,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,354.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,815 shares of company stock worth $5,121,131. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth $28,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth $42,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in BOX during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94. BOX has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 485.15% and a negative net margin of 18.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

BOX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

