Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on URBN. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.58.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of URBN opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -631.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $803.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $230,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after acquiring an additional 599,759 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,610,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 688,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 482,064 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,327,089 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,898,000 after acquiring an additional 375,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,583,000 after acquiring an additional 371,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.