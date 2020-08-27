Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.58.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.77. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -631.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $803.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $230,020.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 81.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 72.2% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

