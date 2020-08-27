Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,632 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 288.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on POR shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti cut their target price on Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $37.16 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $63.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.28. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.31.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.83 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

