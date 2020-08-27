Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Holdings in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 521.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $342.40 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $349.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.22. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.05, a PEG ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 3.44.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $172,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,419.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 4,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,420,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,560 shares of company stock valued at $65,172,485. 30.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on W. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Wayfair from $200.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $344.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.06.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

