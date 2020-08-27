14,477 Shares in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,477 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Progress Software by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Progress Software by 17.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 25,730 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in Progress Software by 10.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 125,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 1.6% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 340,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised Progress Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Progress Software Corp has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $52.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Progress Software had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progress Software Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

