Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIF. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $121.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $134.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.22. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.74). Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

TIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.81.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.