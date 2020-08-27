Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 86,316 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,316 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Portland General Electric worth $15,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 288.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 27.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 500.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Sidoti decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

Shares of POR stock opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.28. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $63.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.44%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

