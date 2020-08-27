Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,591 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $306.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 88.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.10. ABIOMED, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $319.19.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.12 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total transaction of $30,912,000.00. Also, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,250 shares of company stock worth $33,815,313. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. OTR Global raised shares of ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ABIOMED currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.