Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Stake Boosted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter worth $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 255.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 28.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 90.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.58.

Shares of VOYA opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Voya Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.66). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

