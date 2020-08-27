Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,312 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 104.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 72.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 50.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.06. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $58.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,099,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

