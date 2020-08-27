Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,431,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,658,000 after buying an additional 70,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,558,000 after purchasing an additional 170,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARWR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $2,067,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,655,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,794,049.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $42.37 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -169.48 and a beta of 1.77.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

