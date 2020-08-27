Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $245.65

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $245.65 and last traded at $245.22, with a volume of 1094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $243.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Vertical Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

In other news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,274,161.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 283.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

