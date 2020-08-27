Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ventas, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ventas in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.32 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of VTR opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average is $37.93. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 85.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 131.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 43.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

