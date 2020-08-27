Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $85.00. The stock traded as high as $82.20 and last traded at $82.02, with a volume of 4038 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.54.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BKI. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Black Knight from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 81.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

