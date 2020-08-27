Advisory Services Network LLC Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Black Knight by 81.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Black Knight by 18.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 46.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 16.8% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BKI opened at $82.78 on Thursday. Black Knight Inc has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $83.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.40 and a 200-day moving average of $70.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKI. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Black Knight from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.30.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

