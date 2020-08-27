Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Etsy from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Etsy from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Etsy from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.36.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $126.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 104.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.63. Etsy Inc has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $141.41.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Margaret Mary Smyth sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $100,555.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,993.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 9,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $1,090,395.18. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,958.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 291,683 shares of company stock worth $32,394,880. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

