Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. AXA increased its holdings in Entergy by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 150,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Entergy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 288,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,603,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Entergy by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 40,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.64.

Shares of ETR opened at $96.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.74. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $135.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 11.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.