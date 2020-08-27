East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.84 Per Share

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for East West Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.84 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.97. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EWBC. DA Davidson raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

EWBC stock opened at $37.20 on Thursday. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.97.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $402.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 103,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

