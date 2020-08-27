HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 39,086 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,086 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 2.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 333,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 13.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 419,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 49,258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 265.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 550,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 400,157 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 466.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 99,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 81,537 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 20.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,618,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,672,000 after buying an additional 1,270,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $11.57 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.48. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 93.11% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

