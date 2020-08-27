Teza Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,176 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTL. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 447.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centurylink during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTL. UBS Group reduced their price target on Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer lowered Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Centurylink presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

Shares of NYSE CTL opened at $11.23 on Thursday. Centurylink Inc has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Centurylink had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

