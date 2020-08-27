Amalgamated Bank Has $711,000 Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $605,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 67.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 313,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,608,000 after acquiring an additional 125,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,156,000 after acquiring an additional 39,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JLL. UBS Group raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.80.

NYSE JLL opened at $103.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.19 and its 200-day moving average is $112.01. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

