Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,089 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Voya Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 37,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,211,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 890,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,546,000 after purchasing an additional 297,814 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Voya Financial by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on VOYA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

Shares of VOYA opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.43. Voya Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.66). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.