Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,122 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,357% compared to the average volume of 77 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 73,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDCO shares. BidaskClub downgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $28.69 on Thursday. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $28.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

