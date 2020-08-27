Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Position Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 40.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,028 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 524.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

SON stock opened at $53.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sonoco Products Co has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

In other Sonoco Products news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $309,808.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,386.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

