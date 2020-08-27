Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Neogen were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter valued at $29,547,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Neogen by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,648,000 after acquiring an additional 100,233 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 5.0% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,864,000 after acquiring an additional 82,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Neogen by 36.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 49,647 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 808,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,172,000 after purchasing an additional 46,845 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NEOG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 5,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $454,934.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $74.64 on Thursday. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $82.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Neogen had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.