Jack Nielsen Buys 2,736 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Jack Nielsen purchased 2,736 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

On Monday, August 24th, Jack Nielsen bought 3,057 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $104,855.10.

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.