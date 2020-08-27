Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 16,167 Shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 4,041.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,167 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Petmed Express worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PETS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Petmed Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $574,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Petmed Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Petmed Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Petmed Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Petmed Express by 7.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Petmed Express news, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 30,000 shares of Petmed Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,760,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Petmed Express stock opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.25. The company has a market cap of $720.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.64. Petmed Express Inc has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $42.88.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Petmed Express had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Petmed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

