Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 460 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYR. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7,020.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 640,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 631,057 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 13,363.6% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $148,000.

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $81.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.06. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

