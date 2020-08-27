Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 537.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,413 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 123.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,902.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $159,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,669,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,471,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIRT. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, June 19th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.72.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of -0.41. Virtu Financial Inc has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $26.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.77.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

