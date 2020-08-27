Advisory Services Network LLC Has $627,000 Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC stock opened at $92.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.33.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.