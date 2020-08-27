Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 280.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,505,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,451 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 488.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,921,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,125 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,272,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Estee Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $196.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.33.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,595 shares of company stock worth $12,060,652 over the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EL stock opened at $216.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a PE ratio of 118.40, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.19.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

