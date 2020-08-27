Keybank National Association OH Purchases 1,941 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 78.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 11.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 86.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 3.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NLOK shares. Mizuho raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $715,062.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,032.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $228,577,089.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,967.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,932,324 shares of company stock worth $229,304,333. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

