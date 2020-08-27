Synovus Financial Corp Sells 17,435 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,435 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 28.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 20,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 66.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

NYSE SU opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1565 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.77%.

SU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.