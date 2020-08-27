Keybank National Association OH Buys 104 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,562,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,710,000 after buying an additional 2,678,477 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 820.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,333,000 after buying an additional 1,950,030 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,734,290,000 after buying an additional 539,838 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,170,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,198,000 after buying an additional 510,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,392,000 after buying an additional 455,790 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $207.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.46. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

