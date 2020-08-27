Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,171 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 131.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Ventas by 289.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ventas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ventas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

VTR stock opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.32 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

