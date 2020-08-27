Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Has $577,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.4% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,043,108,000 after buying an additional 423,738 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,441.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,136.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,483.44. The company has a market cap of $1,676.22 billion, a PE ratio of 132.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,451.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

