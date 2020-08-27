Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 71.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,259 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,144,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,382,000 after buying an additional 906,936 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Intuit by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,307,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,972,000 after buying an additional 644,930 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 142.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 709,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,147,000 after acquiring an additional 417,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 30.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,148,000 after acquiring an additional 412,257 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $342.34 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $360.00. The firm has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $304.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.06.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

