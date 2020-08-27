Keybank National Association OH Buys 2,350 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KFY. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Korn Ferry by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFY opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $440.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 5.31%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Several brokerages have commented on KFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sidoti raised Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In related news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $269,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $165,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,251.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

