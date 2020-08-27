Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Stake Increased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.05% of Astec Industries worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 23,032 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 25.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 173,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 35,381 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the second quarter worth $2,176,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASTE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of ASTE opened at $53.64 on Thursday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $63.74. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.81 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average of $42.05.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.62. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

