Knuff & Co LLC Purchases 611 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.5% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,441.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,136.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,483.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1,676.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,451.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

