2,864 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,864 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,901,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,043,108,000 after acquiring an additional 423,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,441.85 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,451.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,136.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2,483.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1,676.22 billion, a PE ratio of 132.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

