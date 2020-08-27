Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 87 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.5% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,441.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,676.22 billion, a PE ratio of 132.33, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,136.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,483.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,451.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

