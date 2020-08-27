Synovus Financial Corp Sells 3,212 Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Avalara were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Avalara by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Ingram sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $2,873,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,652.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $129,214.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,753,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,237 shares of company stock worth $18,160,572 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $117.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Avalara from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Avalara from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avalara from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $128.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.64. Avalara Inc has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $144.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -197.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

